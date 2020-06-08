Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G unlocked 128GB hits lowest ever at $950

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Smartphone with 128GB of storage, in Cosmic Black, Gray or Cloud Blue for $949.99 shipped. That’s $250 off list price and $50 less than we’ve seen this flagship phone at Amazon. This is Samsung’s current flagship phone and will be “futureproofed” into the 5G era with industry-leading camera with that Space Zoom, quick charge your headphones right from the phone, and more.
With your savings, snap up a pair of Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds for $105.95 ($24 off).
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Features:
- Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat
- Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button; Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time
- Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images as if you’re 3 feet away, from 100 feet away; Whether you want to zoom in close from afar or magnify details nearby, the new 30x Space Zoom gives you impressive power and clarity
- Bright Night Mode: Capture crisp images and vibrant video in Bright Night mode and create high-quality content in low light – no flash needed
