Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Electric Smoker falls to $157 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 30-inch MES 35B Electric Smoker (MB20070210) for $157.09 shipped. That’s up to $42 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked over the last few months. This affordable electric smoker provides the family with a plethora of reasons to get excited for dinner. Owners will find variable temperature control along with a removable water bowl that aims to add moisture and flavor to whatever is cooking. An easily accessible grease tray along the front allows you to keep everything clean and tidy after dinner has been served. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to left over to grab Masterbuilt’s tailor-made cover at $41. It’s fade-resistant and comprised of high-quality reinforced polyester, helping it survive and protect your new investment for years to come.

Oh, and if you’ve been wishing for a way to remotely keep tabs on what’s cooking, we’ve spotted a fresh deal on Weber’s iGrill 3. You can snatch one up for under $61.50, making now an excellent time to strike considering it tends to fetch up to $100.

Masterbuilt 30-inch Electric Smoker features:

Three chrome-coated smoking racks

Built-in temperature gauge

Variable temperature control – easy dial temperature settings

Removable water bowl – add moisture and flavor

Wood chip tray slides out for easy ash removal

Front access grease tray catches excess food drippings

1, 500-Watt heating element for even, consistent smoking

Adjustable Air damper for smoke control

