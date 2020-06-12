Woot’s latest Apple 1-day sale drops 12-inch MacBook 512GB to $950, more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Apple MacBooks, iMacs, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight is on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB in Silver for $949.99. Despite being in the refurbished sale, Woot notes this is a new condition model that lacks warranty direct from Apple. Down from its original $1,499 going rate, today’s offer comes within $50 of the 2020 low, is the steepest discount in several months, and the second-best we’ve seen this year. Centered around a Retina display, Apple’s 12-inch MacBook touts USB-C connectivity and a 512GB SSD in an ultra-portable form-factor. Perfect for those who need every inch of space in their everyday carry, kids, or grandparents. Learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more top picks.

Another one of our top picks is the previous-generation Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.7GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,229.99. Having typically retailed for $2,799, today’s discount slashes off $1,569 and matches our previous mention. Despite not being the latest and greatest, this still delivers macOS with a Retina 15-inch display, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and more. Powered by an i7 processor, 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM ensures this can keep up with modern workloads. Learn more in our review. Backed by a 90-day warranty.

Be sure to shop the rest of Woot’s Apple sale this morning for all of the other offers. You’ll find some other refurbished machines with deep cash discounts in tow, so be sure to check out all the options before the 1-day promotion ends. Then swing by our Apple guide for more.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

MacBook delivers more performance in this light and thin Mac notebook. With seventh-generation Intel Core processors, 12″ Retina display,¹ a full-size keyboard, force-sensing trackpad, versatile USB-C port, and all-day battery life,² MacBook features big thinking in an impossibly compact form.

