Tommy Hilfiger’s Retro Windbreaker Jacket for $50 shipped (Reg. up to $125)

Amazon offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Retro Lightweight Taslan Hooded Windbreaker Jacket in several color options for $49.99 shipped. Regularly priced at up to $125, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This windbreaker is lightweight and water-resistant. This is a great layering option for summer bonfires, workouts, and more. Plus, it has a ventilation detail to keep you comfortable as well as a hood. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 220 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about this windbreaker jacket.

With your savings be sure to pair this jacket with the Champion Jersey Shorts that are priced at just $11. These casual shorts can be worn during everyday activities or workouts. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 7,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including Foot Locker, Levi’s, and more.

Tommy Hilfiger Retro Windbreaker Jacket features:

FUNCTIONALITY: Adjustable draw cords at hood and waistband; Attached shell hood; Front kangaroo pocket; Zipper vent detail at side seam

STYLISH FEATURES: Retro hooded popover jacket in lightweight nylon taslan shell fabric; Front chest vent for added detail; “Hilfiger” screenprint logo on left sleeve; Embroidered Tommy Hilfiger Flag logo at left chest

VERSATILITY: Easy to pack away and store; Lightweight and water resistant; Perfect transitional jacket

