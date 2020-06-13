Keep your car battery charged with NOCO GENIUS5 at an all-time low of $60.50

Amazon is offering the NOCO GENIUS5 6V/12V 5A Smart Car Battery Charger/Maintainer for $60.61 shipped. This is $10 or more off its regular going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Every garage should have a battery charger like this in it. It’s great if you’re planning a long overdue vacation, or just planning to stay indoors for an extended amount of time. Simply plug it in and hook it up to your car’s battery (or any other 6V/12V battery in the garage) and it’ll keep it at peak operating charge. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Step down off the 5A that today’s lead deal offers to save some cash. The BLACK+DECKER 6V/12V Car Battery Charger/Maintainer is a great option at $23 Prime shipped. While it only offers 1.5A of overall power, it’s perfect for slower charging or just maintaining.

Should you be away from home when your car’s battery dies, be sure that you have some jumper cables in the trunk. This 20-foot pair uses 4-gauge wire to carry the most power possible. It’s just $22 Prime shipped, making it budget-friendly enough that everyone should own a pair.

NOCO GENIUS5 Battery Charger features:

Meet the genius5 – similar to our g3500, just better. It’s 34% smaller and delivers 65% more power. It’s the all-in-one solution – battery charger, battery maintainer, trickle charger, plus battery desulfator.

