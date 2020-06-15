GOOLOO’s 500A portable jump-starter is a road trip must at just $30

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500A Portable Jump Starter for $29.99 shipped with the code K8XVCSKV and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $50, today’s deal saves you 40% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 500A of jump-starting power, this portable battery can get vehicles with up to a 4.5L engine up and running again. Plus, the dual 2.4A USB ports can recharge your smartphone while out-and-about, giving this portable battery a dual purpose. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ensure that your car battery never dies when you pick up Amazon’s AmazonBasics 2A Battery Charger. It works on both 6V and 12V batteries, providing enough power to keep them from going dead while not in-use. At $30 shipped, it’ll cost the same as today’s lead deal, but help prevent a dead battery, instead of jump-start it after the fact.

However, opting for the BLACK+DECKER 6V/12V 1.5A Battery Charger will save even more. At $23 Prime shipped, this offers a bit less overall oomph than the AmazonBasics one above but is great if you’ve got a bit more time to recharge a battery, or are just trying to maintain it.

GOOLOO 500A Portable Jump Starter features:

GOOLOO use high-rate Lithium ion polymer battery cell, it can jump start your vehicle (up to 4.5L Gas or Motorcycle , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 20 times with 500 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps and cables. GOOLOO Jump Starter GP80 is so powerful that every driver should have one

