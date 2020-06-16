New subscribers can get in on EA Access for just $1 on Xbox, PS4, or PC directly through Microsoft, Sony, and EA Origin, respectively. Just ensure you purchase the subscription from the service/platform you want to use it on. A regularly $5 price of entry, this is a great opportunity to give the streaming service a try for a month while only spending $1. Amazon’s digital listings are still up at $5 for comparison. Head below for more details.

This EA Access deal is only available from now through June 29, when it will jump back up to $5. So if you’re looking to give it a try, now’s your chance. It includes EA Access Basic with 10-hour trials of early access titles and what is known as the basic vault of on-demand streaming games. It is certainly worth $1 and there are more than enough games there to give the service a good test run including Battlefield V, Anthem, Need for Speed Heat, FIFA 20, Madden NFL 20, and more.

And remember to cancel your 1-month subscription before it lapses to avoid being billed at full price for the next one.

While we are talking subscription services, deals on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both at some of the best prices of the year right now. Swing by this morning’s roundup for all of the ongoing summer sales and a host of today’s best console game deals.

On the EA news side of things, the final update for Battlefield V is here with new maps, weapons, and vehicles inbound. Star Wars Squadrons is now official, crossplay is coming to No Man’s Sky ahead of its Xbox Game Pass debut, and here are the 25+ EA games coming to Steam and EA Access this summer.

More on EA Access:

EA Access: Dive into a massive and growing game collection, try new titles before release and save 10% on EA digital purchases on Xbox One. Subscription continues automatically at regular price. Try new EA games days before launch with exclusive Play First Trials. Your save progress carries over to the full game if you decide to buy. Plus, trials stay active long after release day, so you can find out what all the hype is about anytime.

