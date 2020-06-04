Starting today, EA, or Electronic Arts, is launching its first wave os 25+ games on Steam. Previously, these titles were only available on Origin, but now EA is learning from Microsoft after the company launched a few of its exclusive titles on Steam, which eventually joined the best-seller list on Valve’s gaming platform. Keep reading to see what games are coming and learn more about what you can expect from EA Access on steam later this summer.

EA is launching over 25 games on Steam

Today, EA launched a number of games on Steam that were previously exclusive to Origin. You’ll find titles like Dragon Age: Inquisition or Dragon Age II included here, alongside Need for Speed Heat, Need for Speed: Rivals, and Need for Speed (2016). Popular games like Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Unravel, Unravel II, Fe, and Sea of Solitude are also joining the ranks of EA games available on Steam.

New EA games on Steam:

There are already several other EA titles on Steam, like The Sims 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Warp, Shift 2, and more, but the list above is what landed on Valve’s gaming platform today. However, the release cycle is far from over.

New EA titles will hit Steam simultaneously with other stores

According to EA’s press release, new games developed for PC will launch on steam alongside other platforms, including the upcoming Command & Conquer Remastered Collection which comes out tomorrow. This brings with it mod support in Steam Workshop.

From the wording of the release, all new EA titles should hit Steam and Origin at the same time, which would be great for EA’s sales. I personally know people who don’t have an Origin account, or Origin installed on their computer, while they heavily utilize Steam. This partnership allows them to enjoy EA games without having to manage yet another library.

EA Access will be coming to Steam this summer

If you’ve not heard of EA Access, it includes a plethora of games from EA’s library for you to play at one low monthly fee. I have it on Xbox One and love that it includes things like The Sims, Battlefield V, Anthem, Fifa 20, Madden 20, Burnout Paradise, and more. There’s no official wording on what EA Access for Steam will cost, but the company’s Origin Access runs between $5-$15 per month, and EA Access on console costs $30 per year, so it really has a wide range potential here.

When and how to find out more about EA games on Steam

EA will be announcing more titles that are coming to Steam on EA Play Live, which takes place on June 11 at 4 PM PST. More details can be found right here, so be sure to tune in to find out what all EA has in store for this summer.

