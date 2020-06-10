Today Hello Games has announced that it’ll be rolling out one of the most anticipated features for its popular title No Man’s Sky, crossplay. Soon gamers will be able to dive into the open-world space exploration game with friends on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Hit the jump for all of the details and to learn when you can expect to officially enjoy the upcoming cross platform play.

Latest No Man’s Sky update packs crossplay

Crossplay has been on the minds of game developers a lot lately as the next-generation console releases approach. With Bungie, Microsoft, and even EA enticing gamers to invest in current games before the PS5 and Xbox Series X hit the scene with support for multiple platform play, yet another studio is getting in on the action.

Games like No Man’s Sky stand to benefit the most from the addition of a feature like crossplay. Everything from its vast, procedurally-generated universe to highly-explorable worlds and other mechanics lend itself well to playing with friends, and now a gamer’s preferred hardware won’t get in the way of that.

The fact that Hello Games won’t have to worry about balancing the usual skill differences between PC users and console gamers is yet another reason why this is a prime candidate for taking advantage of cross platform support. While titles like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and other FPS would have keyboard and mouse welders absolutely dominating their controller-using competition, No Man’s Sky and its more laid back approach takes that out of the picture. So nothing but good vibes here for virtual space explorers.

At the center of the new feature rollout, the studio behind the game notes that an entirely new networking backend is to thank for the addition. On top of crossplay, No Man’s Sky will also be getting some other improvements in the from of full body VR support, added accessibility options and more.

Explore the universe with friends starting tomorrow

Crossplay will begin rolling out alongside all of the other changes starting tomorrow, June 11. It will come as a free update to those who already have the game. On top of landing on PC, it’ll also be entering as one of the new titles on Xbox Game Pass. So the usually $30 title will be available at no cost for those already enjoying the perks of Microsoft’s subscription service.

Source: Hello Games

