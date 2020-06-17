Sony has now launched a new PS4 Remasters and Retro PSN sale today. While the fleeting Days of Play summer sale is still barely holding on (ends today), Sony has unleashed another batch of notable game deals on its digital storefront. There are over 100 titles on sale right now as part of the event including retro classics, Grand Theft Auto games, the Devil May Fry franchise, Call of Duty, Resident Evil, and much more. Head below for all of the details.

The Days of Play sale might be ending very shortly (and has already started to), but you can still score some amazing deals on PlayStation Now, first-party PS4 games, and PlayStation Plus if you’re quick. But there are plenty more where those came from in today’s PS4 Remasters and Retro event.

PS4 Remasters and Retro Sale:

Outside of the PS4 Remasters and Retro sale, Sony finally unveiled what the actual PlayStation 5 console looks like along with a host of the new hardware peripherals coming later this year. We also saw over 20 brand new game trailers, including a host of never-before-seen games like the new Spider-Man title, the Demon’s Souls remake, and much more. Here are the best ways to make sure you lock a PS5 pre-order in before everything sells out.

More on the Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition:

PS4 Remasters and Retro Sale: The Deluxe Edition contains the main game and the Extra DLC Pack. A deadly virus engulfs the residents of Raccoon City in September of 1998, plunging the city into chaos as flesh eating zombies roam the streets for survivors. An unparalleled adrenaline rush, gripping storyline, and unimaginable horrors await you. Witness the return of Resident Evil 2.

