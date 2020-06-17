In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on the eShop, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Switch. While you might be paying a bit of a premium here, it is a much more recent release on Switch and is easily one of the best RPGs available on a Nintendo console right now, or on any platform for that matter. The Complete version on PS4 and Xbox One is on sale for $17 Prime shipped right now, which is a few bucks under the far more typical $20 deal we see from time-to-time. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Gears 5, Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle, Disney Afternoon Collection, Dragon’s Crown Pro, ToeJam and Earl, Injustice 2, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox One Platforming Sale up to 75% off
- Sony Days of Play Sale up to 50% off games, and more
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-months for $25 (Reg. $45)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Kingdom Hearts III $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Gears 5 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Injustice 2 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed: Heat $24 (Reg. $60)
- Or Deluxe for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- The Division 2 Gold SteelBook $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy two get one free on select video games
- Borderlands 3 $13 (Reg. $30+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana $34 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $26.50 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Redux $40 (Reg. $50)
- RE 7 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $55 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- FIFA 20 $10 on PSN (Reg. $25+)
- Or $18 on Xbox
- Forza Horizon 4 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus extra 5% off with a Target RedCard
- Borderlands GOTY Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $19.50 (Reg. $40)
- Or $20 on Xbox
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps $20 (Reg. $30)
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Madden 21 now available for pre-order with revamped controls, early access
Nintendo releases completely FREE workout game for Switch, download now
Star Wars Squadrons’ aerial space combat comes to PS4, Xbox, and PC this year
PlayStation 5 disc-less digital edition launches this year + 3D headset, more
Arcade1Up debuts Big Buck Hunter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets, and more
PlayStation 5 showcase! First look at PS5 console, gameplay, and more
Crossplay comes to No Man’s Sky ahead of PC and Xbox Game Pass debut
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!