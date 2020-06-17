In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on the eShop, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Switch. While you might be paying a bit of a premium here, it is a much more recent release on Switch and is easily one of the best RPGs available on a Nintendo console right now, or on any platform for that matter. The Complete version on PS4 and Xbox One is on sale for $17 Prime shipped right now, which is a few bucks under the far more typical $20 deal we see from time-to-time. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Gears 5, Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle, Disney Afternoon Collection, Dragon’s Crown Pro, ToeJam and Earl, Injustice 2, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Madden 21 now available for pre-order with revamped controls, early access

Nintendo releases completely FREE workout game for Switch, download now

PlayStation 5 disc-less digital edition launches this year + 3D headset, more

PlayStation 5 showcase! First look at PS5 console, gameplay, and more

Crossplay comes to No Man’s Sky ahead of PC and Xbox Game Pass debut

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!