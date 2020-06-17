Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 $17, Kingdom Hearts III $8, Gears 5 $10, more

- Jun. 17th 2020 9:28 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on the eShop, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Switch. While you might be paying a bit of a premium here, it is a much more recent release on Switch and is easily one of the best RPGs available on a Nintendo console right now, or on any platform for that matter. The Complete version on PS4 and Xbox One is on sale for $17 Prime shipped right now, which is a few bucks under the far more typical $20 deal we see from time-to-time. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Gears 5, Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle, Disney Afternoon Collection, Dragon’s Crown Pro, ToeJam and Earl, Injustice 2, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

