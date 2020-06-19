Leviton’s Z-Wave In-Wall Dimmer Switch sees 22% discount down to $39

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton DZ6HD Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Dimmer Switch for $39 shipped. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over 3-months. Leviton’s 600W dimmer switch integrates with a variety of smart home systems including SmartThings and more. Its 3-way dimming capabilities make it a more affordable way to enjoy whole-home smart lighting without replacing every bulb. Plus, it doubles as a Z-Wave repeater for expanding your network’s coverage. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 745 customers.

Expand your Z-Wave setup without doing an in-wall installation by scoring Honeywell’s UltraPro Dimmer Switch at $31. This smart plug packs built-in dimming capabilities, allowing you to bring similar functionality as the lead deal to lamps and the like.

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations, as well.

Leviton Z-Wave Dimmer Switch features:

The Z-Wave Plus 600W dimmer uses the latest generation of Leviton’s dimming technology for lighting control products. Screwless wallplate shown, but not included. Optional screwless wallplates available in several colors and sizes. It supports dimmable LED and CFL technologies up to 300 watts along with support for legacy incandescent lighting loads up to 600 watts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!