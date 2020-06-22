Skagen’s 2020 Falster 3 Wear OS Smartwatch hits second-best price at $60+ off

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 3 Smartwatch for $233.56 shipped. That’s $60+ off the typical rate there and is the second-best Amazon offer we have tracked. This Google Wear OS-equipped smartwatch features built-in GPS, a swim-proof design, and has Assistant inside. Once strapped onto your wrist, this wearable will deliver notifications and allow you to run all sorts of third-party apps. It also happens to be compatible with all of Skagen’s 22mm bands, allowing you to find a look that’s tailored to your unique style. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers. Scope out our review to learn why we called it ”one of the best Wear OS designs.”

If you prefer the look of a traditional watch, take a moment to consider Withings’ Move Hybrid Smartwatch for $56. It’s highly-affordable and still manages to seamlessly track more than 10 different activities including running, cycling, and more. It even keeps tabs on sleep, giving you insight into why may you may feel sluggish throughout the day.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the discount we found on Suunto’s Core Watch. It wields an altimeter, barometer, and compass, making it an excellent outdoor companion perfect for summer treks. At $152, it’s currently at it’s 2020 low.

Skagen Falster 3 Smartwatch features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay

This is one smart watch – now with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google Assistant responses and more; receive smartphone notifications and alerts; microphone; download third party apps with 4GB of storage and 1G RAM memory capacity

