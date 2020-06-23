Cole Haan’s Summer Sale offers up to 75% off sandals, more + free shipping

Update your shoes for warm weather with the Cole Haan Grand Summer Event that’s offering up to 75% off select styles. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, the Wyatt Penny Loafer is a classic piece that will be a go-to for years to come. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $70. This style has a cushioned insole for added comfort and its slip-on design is convenient. These shoes are available in six versatile color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 150 reviews from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Grand Plus Essex Distance Oxford $80 (Orig. $140)
- Feathercraft Grand Blucher Oxford $90 (Orig. $180)
- Wyatt Penny Loafer $70 (Orig. $150)
- 3.ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford $80 (Orig. $230)
- GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker $100 (Orig. $180)
- Somerset Link Bit Loafer $80 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Avani City Sandal is another standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $80 and originally were priced at $150. These sandals can easily be dressed up or down and will pair nicely with jeans, dresses, skirts, and more.
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfeel Lace Up Espadrille $80 (Orig. $120)
- Cloudfeel Espadrille Ankle Strap Sandal $50 (Orig. $90)
- Avani City Sandal $80 (Orig. $150)
- Cloudfeel Espadrille Wedge Sandal $80 (Orig. $150)
- Piper Mule $90 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
