Cole Haan’s Summer Sale offers up to 75% off sandals, more + free shipping

- Jun. 23rd 2020 10:54 am ET

0

Update your shoes for warm weather with the Cole Haan Grand Summer Event that’s offering up to 75% off select styles. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, the Wyatt Penny Loafer is a classic piece that will be a go-to for years to come. Originally priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $70. This style has a cushioned insole for added comfort and its slip-on design is convenient. These shoes are available in six versatile color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 150 reviews from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Avani City Sandal is another standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $80 and originally were priced at $150. These sandals can easily be dressed up or down and will pair nicely with jeans, dresses, skirts, and more.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Cole Haan

Cole Haan

About the Author