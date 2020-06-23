This Galaxian 1/4-scale mini arcade cabinet is on sale at $120 today (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Numskull Galaxian Quarter Arcade Mini Cabinet for $119.99 shipped. While we have seen it go for as much as $190 at Amazon, this one regularly sells in the $150 range there and over at Walmart. Today’s offer is at least 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Perfect for game rooms and apartments too small for a full-size cabinet, the 1/4-scale arcade measures out at 16.9- by 8.26- by 6.29-inches. Along with the 5-inch TFT display, fully functioning joystick, and included mini USB cable, this quarter cab features “original Galaxian artwork, real premium high-quality wood, and premium metal details.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you would prefer to bring an arcade-like experience to the console you already own instead, there are plenty of options for far less. The Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick works with most platforms and comes in at $58 on Amazon. Specifically for Switch, a great option is the HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini at $50 with a classic arcade layout, joystick, and official licensing from Nintendo.

But for an actual arcade console, check out the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro while it’s on sale at Amazon, Arcade1Up’s Countercade Space Invaders at $100, and these mini options from $11.

You’ll also want to give our hands-on video review of the new PAC-MAN gear a closer look as well as the X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets and the gold accented Bandai Namco 40th Anniversary mini arcade.

More on the Numskull Galaxian Quarter Mini Arcade :

This is a 1/4 scale tabletop replica of the classic arcade cabinet version, NOT a full size cabinet. Measures: 16.9 inches tall by 8.26 inches deep by 6.29 inches wide. Perfect for any home games room.

High-quality Replica Arcade: Measuring one quarter of the size of the original Galaxian retro arcade machine, this is one of the most high-quality mini arcade machines available on the market. Featuring original Galaxian artwork, real premium high-quality wood, and premium metal details.

Bonus Gift: Your Galaxian cabinet comes in a pristine collector’s box, complete with official Galaxian artwork and display window.

