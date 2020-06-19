Save 50% on Arcade1Up Countercade including Space Invaders and more at $100

- Jun. 19th 2020 11:06 am ET

Buy Buy is currently offering the Arcade1Up Space Invaders Countercade for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Packing an 8-inch color display and all the retro-themed detailing you’d expect, Arcade1Up’s Space Invaders machine is a compact way to add some vintage gaming action to your space. The Countercade design can rest on a bar, desk, and really anywhere else. It still packs a full-size set of arcade buttons and a joystick, alongside a both classic black and white Space Invaders and the usual color game mode. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If Space Invaders isn’t your favorite, we’re also seeing Centipede and Dig-Dug Countercades for $99.99 each at Best Buy. Down from the $200 going rate, you’ll score the same 50% discount here as the lead deal. With virtually the same features, these two arcade cabinets each include their respective titles.

Just last week, we also got a look at Arcade1Up’s latest collection of retro cabinets. Headlined by the fan-favorite Big Buck Hunter, there are also new X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Ms. Pac-Man arcade machines on the way. Check out our launch coverage for all the details.

Arcade1Up Space Invaders Countercade features:

Enjoy retro-style gaming with this Space Invaders and Space Invader B&W countertop arcade machine. Two games in one provide fun options for players of all ages, and the compact design is suitable for small spaces. This Space Invaders and Space Invader B&W countertop arcade machine is preassembled, so it’s ready to entertain.

