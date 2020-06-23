Ninja’s countertop oven with built-in air fryer now $120 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Digital Air Fry Oven (SP100) for $119.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 at Walmart, with similar models currently fetching as much on Amazon, today’s offer is at least $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This all-in-one counter top cooker is great for “family-sized sheet pan meals” with enough space for up to nine slices of toast, 13-inches of pizza, and the ability to air fry up to 4-lbs. of ingredients. This 1800-watt cooker also has a series of preset cooking modes including air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, and toast. Ships with a 90-day warranty and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

This simple Black+Decker 4-slice toaster oven is a great low-cost alternative at $41 shipped on Amazon. It certainly won’t include all the bells and whistles like the built-in air fryer on today’s lead deal, nor can cook as much food at once, but it is a solid option for a basic countertop cooker that won’t break the bank.

More on the Ninja Digital Air Fry Oven:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store. The ultimate meal-making machine: Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance.

