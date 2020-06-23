Get the most out of summer with Segway’s Ninebot Kick Scooter: $650 ($120 off)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $649.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the typical rate there and is among the best 2020 offers we’ve tracked. Segway’s Ninebot ES4 is here to shake up your daily commute while also giving you some fresh air along the way. It zooms at up to 19MPH and can collapse to ensure it won’t take up much space once you’ve arrived at your next destination. Buyers will also find a built-in headlight that paves the way for nighttime rides as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Drastically lower today’s spending when you pass up Segway branding and go with Gotrax’s GXL V2 Electric Scooter at $248. Like Segway ES4, it too has a top speed of 19MPH and can take you up to 28-miles on a single charge.

Oh, and let’s not forget that the Segway Ninebot S is down to $416. It typically fetches $489, ushering in $73 of savings. This offering trades a scooter’s form-factor for a hoverboard-like look.

Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter features:

Dual Batteries: With an extra Lithium Ion battery and upgraded motor, ES4 boasts up to 800W of power, with a top-speed of 19 mph, travel up to 28 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. The ES4 can take you just about anywhere you want to go.

Portable Folding Design: Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway ES4 is sleek, lightweight and features a one-step folding system. Now our riders can carry the ES4 scooter on public transportation, store it in your car and take it to any destination you desire.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: Front and rear wheel shock absorbers equipped with the large solid tires provide maximum rider comfort even when traveling at high speeds. The mechanical and electrical anti-lock braking system ensure braking safety.

