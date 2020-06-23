These under cabinet LED lights are motion-sensing at just $4 each on Amazon

SZOKLED (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Under Cabinet Motion-sensing LED Lights for $24.04 Prime shipped with the code TQXPT578 at checkout. This is down from its $37 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These lights are battery-powered, meaning you won’t have to run any power wires to turn them on. The built-in motion sensor ensures the lights only turn on when movement is detected to help prolong battery life. Whether you’re wanting to upgrade a kitchen or add some extra lighting to a closet, these do a great job. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the need for supplying your own battery and save a few bucks. This rechargeable motion-sensing LED light is available for $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While you’ll only get a single light here, this model offers a more sleek design and built-in battery.

Upgrade your outdoor living space with a motion-sensing solar-powered LED light for just $19 Prime shipped. Spotted earlier, this deal will help ensure that your property is properly lit at night, which can help keep unwanted guests away.

SZOKLED Under Cabinet LED Light features:

This motion sensor lights turn on automatically within 10 ft in the dark. Turn off automatically after 12-17 seconds if no motion detected. It will turn on only when motion is detected in dark

Motion sensor closet lights can be installed in seconds by 3M adhesive strip with magnetic and detach easily also, change battery easily, no tools, screws

Night lights include 10 pcs high quality LEDs, Not like a reading lamp but enough to see clearly in dark, operated by 4pcs AAA battery, low power consumption, long battery lifespan, rechargeable battery is highly recommended

