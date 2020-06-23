These under cabinet LED lights are motion-sensing at just $4 each on Amazon

SZOKLED (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its Under Cabinet Motion-sensing LED Lights for $24.04 Prime shipped with the code TQXPT578 at checkout. This is down from its $37 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These lights are battery-powered, meaning you won’t have to run any power wires to turn them on. The built-in motion sensor ensures the lights only turn on when movement is detected to help prolong battery life. Whether you’re wanting to upgrade a kitchen or add some extra lighting to a closet, these do a great job. Rated 4/5 stars.
Ditch the need for supplying your own battery and save a few bucks. This rechargeable motion-sensing LED light is available for $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While you’ll only get a single light here, this model offers a more sleek design and built-in battery.
Upgrade your outdoor living space with a motion-sensing solar-powered LED light for just $19 Prime shipped. Spotted earlier, this deal will help ensure that your property is properly lit at night, which can help keep unwanted guests away.
SZOKLED Under Cabinet LED Light features:
- This motion sensor lights turn on automatically within 10 ft in the dark. Turn off automatically after 12-17 seconds if no motion detected. It will turn on only when motion is detected in dark
- Motion sensor closet lights can be installed in seconds by 3M adhesive strip with magnetic and detach easily also, change battery easily, no tools, screws
- Night lights include 10 pcs high quality LEDs, Not like a reading lamp but enough to see clearly in dark, operated by 4pcs AAA battery, low power consumption, long battery lifespan, rechargeable battery is highly recommended
