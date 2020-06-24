Every DIYer needs an angle grinder, this one is just $30 at Amazon (Reg. $50)

- Jun. 24th 2020 1:23 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT Angle Grinder for $29.97 shipped. This is down from its $50 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Angle grinders have a ton of functions for doing DIY projects. You can use them to cut metal tubing that’s been in your garage for years or to shave down some welds that you just laid on a new project. This kit includes a case and five grinding wheels for different uses, giving you everything required to start working right away. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pick up some extra cutting wheels to further expand your angle grinding capability. DEWALT has a 5-pack for $8 Prime shipped, which should keep you going for a while.

However, DEWALT’s diamond blade is great for cutting masonry and more. Whether you’ve got an upcoming tile project or just need to cut some bricks outside, this blade gets the job done for $8 Prime shipped.

Metabo HPT Angle Grinder features:

  • INCLUDES: 4 1/2″ Angle grinder, five grinding wheels and a carrying case
  • MOTOR: 6.2 amp motor with 980W of max output power for the toughest grinding jobs
  • SIDE HANDLE: removable, forward-canted side handle for improved control and comfort for right and left-handed users
  • LIGHTWEIGHT: Only 4.0 lbs for greater control and maneuverability, especially in overhead applications

