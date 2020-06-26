PSA: Nintendo’s hard-to-get Ring Fit Adventure is now in-stock for delivery

Nintendo unveiled its first workout-focused Switch peripheral back in September of 2019. After a short stint of availability, the new Ring Fit Adventure bundle — a package containing the Ring peripheral controller and the Ring Fit game — became very difficult to get a hold of. However, if you’re fast, you can lock one in at both Amazon and GameStop right now. More details below.

The Ring Fit Adventure bundle has been very hard to get lately. That’s why even finding it available for delivery at full price like this is quite notable. The system basically consists of the Ring peripheral that attaches to your Joy-Con and acts as a sort of workout companion/controller for the Ring Fit Adventure game. Be sure to visit our hands-on review for a closer look at what is involved here, but don’t take too long as everything could sell out on you in the meantime.

Earlier this month, Nintendo released a brand new workout game for Switch known as Jump Rope Challenge. This simple, yet effective, skipping rope game was created by a small group of developers and is now available for free to all Switch owners looking to get a Joy-Con based workout in. It is a great option if you can’t get a hold of Ring Fit Adventure.

More on Ring Fit Adventure:

Explore a fantasy adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises! Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses. Two new accessories, the Ring-Con™ and Leg Strap, measure your real-world actions and help turn them into in-game movements. With additional minigames and customizable workout routines, Ring Fit Adventure is great escape for players of all skill levels and schedules.

