Save up to $500 on Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops starting at $1,100

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1,399.99 shipped. Also at Adorama. Typically selling for $1,600, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches the 2020 low. Game from the couch or pretty much anywhere else with Razer Blade 15. The entire package is centered around a 15-inch 144Hz display with 16GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, 1TB hard drive, and NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Alongside two USB-C ports, other connectivity enters in the form of USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and more. Rated 4/5 stars from 185 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today, over at Amazon you can score the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/256GB for $1,099.99. Down from $1,600, today’s offer saves you $500, is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low. Here you’ll get a nearly identical package to the lead deal, but with less internal storage. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 195 customers.

Regardless of which Razer Blade 15 configuration you end up with, a great way to leverage some of your savings is with the brand’s Laptop Stand Chroma at $100. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade 15. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming.

Razer Blade 15 features:

The Razer Blade 15 is an ultra compact NVIDIA GeForce GTX powered laptop that features the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-Core processor, to deliver amazing performance and portability. The 15.6″ thin bezel Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

