Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $15, Team Sonic Racing $20, more

- Jun. 26th 2020 9:33 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo’s eShop is now offering Mega Man 11 on Switch for $14.99 in digital form. Regularly $30, with physical copies fetching $23 or more on Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. The Blue Bomber’s latest adventure introduces a series of new mechanics to the traditional side-scrolling action. Those include 2.5D visuals and the new double Gear system that brings a number of new abilities to Mega Man’s usual arsenal. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts All-In-One, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Team Sonic Racing, OKAMI HD, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

