Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 11 $15, Team Sonic Racing $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo’s eShop is now offering Mega Man 11 on Switch for $14.99 in digital form. Regularly $30, with physical copies fetching $23 or more on Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. The Blue Bomber’s latest adventure introduces a series of new mechanics to the traditional side-scrolling action. Those include 2.5D visuals and the new double Gear system that brings a number of new abilities to Mega Man’s usual arsenal. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts All-In-One, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Team Sonic Racing, OKAMI HD, LEGO DC Super-Villains, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Mid-Year PSN sale from under $2
- eShop SEGA Sonic sale from $3
- eShop sale board games up to 50% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32(Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $20 (Reg. $50)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $40)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $15 (Reg. $30)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 PS4 content sale from $5
- Owlboy $16 (Reg. $25+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $37 (Reg. $50+)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection $15 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kobayashi-san! River City Ransom $5 (Reg. $14)
- River City Melee Mach!! $5 (Reg. $14)
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $67.50 (Reg. $150)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $5 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 on Xbox/PS4 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $4 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Plus more LEGO Xbox game deals…
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones $5 (Reg. $20)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Moonlighter $17 (Reg. $30)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- The Last of Us Part II $56 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Bully $9 (Reg. $15)
- The Warriors $9 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts III $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
