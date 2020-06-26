We are now ready to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. While yesterday’s explosion of notable price drops is mostly still live down below, including The Room series and Agent A as well as ongoing offers on Parallels Desktop 15, we are now ready to gather up all of today’s price drops. Highlights of our collection include titles like Age of Rivals, Nightcam, Last Colossus, Aqueduct, LYNE, Gone Home, and much more. As always, your complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals is waiting below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hurricane Tracker Weather Pup: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Unit Converter Pro HD.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Arcade Watch Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aqueduct: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orba: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blockwick: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $43)

iOS Universal: Explore Titanic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LYNE: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 15 from $60 (25% off)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Minesweeper Genius: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evo Explores: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Jaipur: the board game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: .projekt: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Ticket to Ride: $3 (Reg. $7)

More on Gone Home:

June 7th, 1995. 1:15 AM You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something’s not right. Where is everyone? And what’s happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home, a story exploration game from The Fullbright Company. Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulator. Interrogate every detail of a seemingly normal house to discover the story of the people who live there. Open any drawer and door. Pick up objects and examine them to discover clues. Uncover the events of one family’s lives by investigating what they’ve left behind.

