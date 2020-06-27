VIZIO’s refurb 75-inch HomeKit + AirPlay 2 4K UHDTV drops to $1,320, more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished home theater upgrades with prices from $130 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. One of our favorites is the HomeKit-enabled VIZIO 75-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV (PX75-G1) for $1,319.99. Originally $3,200, it now is listed for around $1,500 in renewed condition at Amazon and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. VIZIO’s PX-series of TVs is the highest-end from the brand, offering rich colors and great features all-around. You’ll find HomeKit and AirPlay 2 baked into this TV, along with Chromecast, Alexa/Assistant, and much more. Plus, there are five HDMI ports on the back which are ready to each take Dolby Vision HDR input. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. We went hands-on with the PX65-G1 and absolutely loved its HomeKit tie-in. Be sure to swing by Woot to view everything on sale.

Looking to upgrade your TV, but not ready to drop over $1,300 on the purchase? Well, TCL has a 75-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV for $750 shipped. While you’ll lose out on the baked-in HomeKit and AirPlay 2, this TV still works well with Alexa and Assistant. While this TV still offers Dolby Vision, the overall brightness and clarity is below what VIZIO’s premium model can deliver above. You’ll also only get three HDMI ports here.

However, you can save a ton when picking up TCL’s 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV at $580 shipped. Similar to the above TCL, this model ditches HomeKit and AirPlay 2 to save some cash. But, it still retains Dolby Vision and a fairly large screen size of 65-inches. It steps up the game to four HDMI inputs though, which gets a bit closer to today’s lead deal.

VIZIO 75-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Enjoy 4K UHD content and HDR, Dolby Vision, and HLG HDR compatibility with the VIZIO P-Series Quantum X 75″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart Quantum Dot LED TV. It supports the HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG HDR formats and features a Quantum Dot LED-backlit LCD panel with 480 local dimming zones to provide accurate color and enhanced contrast. Its 240 Hz effective refresh rate is augmented by Clear Action 960 technology to help provide smooth motion.

