Amazon’s new Fire 8 hits all-time low at $60 in today’s Gold Box ($30 off)

Today only, as part of its one day Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the new version of the very popular Fire 8 32GB for just $59.99. That’s $30 off and the first discount we’ve seen on this upgraded USB-C powered, 12-hour tablet that debuted in May. This is a great device for video chatting, Facebook/Netflix/Prime Video, and of course Kindle book reading and Alexa. It comes with a headphone jack, 1280 x 800-pixel display, Bluetooth 5.0, front and rear 720P cameras and 32GB of storage expandable via SD card slot (256GB for $40 here). It comes in a variety of colors (Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, White) for the whole family. Great for kids for car trips or grandparents who want to Facebook and Video conference. With your savings, you can pick up a case in a variety of styles.

Kindle Fire 8 32GB Features:

8″ HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM.

All-day battery life – Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adapter).

30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported).

Introducing Game Mode – A distraction-free and optimized gaming experience.

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle.

