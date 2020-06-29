Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display with Assistant returns to 2020 low at $100

Lenovo is currently offering its 10-inch Assistant-enabled Smart Display for $99.99 shipped with the code SNEAKPEEKT1 at checkout. Originally $250, it now goes for $158 at Best Buy and $150 at B&H, with today’s mention matching the 2020 low. Packing Google’s Assistant smart home operating system, you’ll be able to easily control your lights, speakers, and more from this display. Both touch and voice commands are available here, offering multiple methods of controlling your smart home. I have an Assistant display in the kitchen and love having it set timers for cooking, read off recipes, and also play music. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Prefer Alexa? Well, Echo Show 5 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at 30% below Lenovo’s price at $70 right now and delivers a more compact 5-inch screen compared to the 10-inch one you’ll find in today’s lead deal.

However, opting for the Echo Dot will save even more. Sure, you’ll lose out on the display aspect all-together, but at $25, it’s a no-brainer smart home addition that everyone should have at least one of.

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat

