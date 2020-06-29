Carry your Switch in PowerA’s Zelda Messenger Bag for $30 shipped (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Everywhere Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch Messenger Bag for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40 at Amazon and within $2 of the all-time low, today’s offer is up to 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Walmart is currently charging $40 for comparison. This officially licensed messenger bag features a removable 2-in-1 internal case to protect your Nintendo Switch and for carrying it in handheld mode. Along with the adjustable shoulder strap and a series of fitted compartments, this bag is covered in Sheikah-style designs and the Hylian crest from Breath of the Wild. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Now, if the messenger bag approach is a bit much for your needs, a smaller travel case might do the trick. The PowerA Stealth Case for Nintendo Switch is a great alternative at just $10 Prime shipped and with solid ratings. Clearly you won’t be able to lug around as much accessories and other gear, but this one will keep your console safe and provides storage for five game cards.

PowerA also just debuted its new Nano Enhanced Controller with rechargeable battery, USB-C connectivity and more.

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to check out the New Pokémon Snap game, Pokémon Unite, and the new free workout game for Switch.

More on the PowerA Everywhere Zelda Messenger Bag:

Exclusive Zelda: Breath of the Wild design Officially Licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch

Stores the complete Nintendo Switch system for Easy portability

2 in 1 design with Removable internal case to protect and carry the Nintendo Switch for hand held mode

Fitted compartments keep all components secure

Adjustable shoulder strap with padding for added comfort

