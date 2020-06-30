Score a 125-piece Dremel accessory kit + organizer for under $12 at Lowe’s

Lowe’s is offering a 125-piece Dremel Accessory Kit with Organizer for $12.98 with free in-store pickup. For comparison, Amazon has the same kit for $20 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we can find. Included here you’ll receive a wide selection of must-have Dremel accessories. From engraving to grinding, cutting, polishing, and sanding, this kit includes everything you’ll need. The included storage organizer makes it super simple to keep your accessories neat and tidy. There are even extra slots for storing more accessories as your collection grows. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For those who need to do more precise actions with a rotary tool, give the Dremel Detailers Grip a look. It’s just $12.50 Prime shipped and delivers more stability to your projects.

However, if you’re getting into woodworking with your rotary tool, be sure to check out this collection of accessories for $12 Prime shipped. Coming in at $1 below today’s lead deal, you’ll get a different selection of tools here, including drill bits and more.

Dremel Accessory Kit features:

The accessory organizer provides organized storage of popular accessories to keep them close at hand while you work. A central container with lid to hold loose accessories like cutting wheels, polishing buffs, various bits and more. Included are 125 accessories for a variety of engraving, grinding, cutting, polishing and sanding applications.

