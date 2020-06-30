Express takes up to 50% off sitewide during its Long Weekend Sale

Express Long Weekend Vibes Sale takes up to 50% off everything and an extra 60% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a great time to update your shorts for summer weather. The women’s High Waisted Raw Hem Mom Shorts are marked down to just $27 and originally were priced at $55. These casual shorts were made to be flattering and the raw hem is very trendy. They also have a vintage wash, which is super popular this season. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

