Express takes up to 50% off sitewide during its Long Weekend Sale

Express Long Weekend Vibes Sale takes up to 50% off everything and an extra 60% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a great time to update your shorts for summer weather. The women’s High Waisted Raw Hem Mom Shorts are marked down to just $27 and originally were priced at $55. These casual shorts were made to be flattering and the raw hem is very trendy. They also have a vintage wash, which is super popular this season. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Express or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for women include:
- Sleeveless Belted Trench Jacket $83 (Orig. $118)
- Off The Shoulder Tiered Sleeve Top $36 (Orig. $60)
- High Waisted Belted Ankle Paperbag Pant $56 (Orig. $80)
- Super High Wasted Raw Hem Jeans $56 (Orig. $80)
- Waisted Raw Hem Mom Jean Shorts $27 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for men include:
- Slub Crew Neck T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $25)
- Relaxed Dark Wash Jeans $62 (Orig. $88)
- Medium Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans $62 (Orig. $88)
- 9-inch Performance Shorts $32 (Orig. $65)
- Luxe Comfort Knit Polo Shirt $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
