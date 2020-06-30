Score the GOOLOO 1500A portable jump starter at $49.50 shipped (Reg. $80)

- Jun. 30th 2020 5:21 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Portable Jump Starter for $49.59 shipped with the code 96ZVXC79 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $80, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest currently available. Offering the ability to jump-start up to an 8L gas or 6L diesel engine, this portable battery belongs in every vehicle. You’ll hook the included jumper cables to the car’s battery and then turn it on, allowing you to turn the engine over. Plus, it can function as a portable battery to recharge your phone or tablet in case of an emergency. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re just wanting to keep a battery charged from the beginning, we’ve got you covered for less. AmazonBasics’ has an 8A/2A Battery Charger/Maintainer for $37 shipped. This will keep your vehicle’s battery topped off and always ready to roll.

However, if it’s a lawnmower, tractor, or smaller vehicle, be sure to check out the AmazonBasics 800mA Battery Charger. It’s available for just $19.50 Prime shipped and is designed to charge smaller batteries quickly or larger ones over time.

GOOLOO 1500A Portable Jump Starter features:

CAR JUMP STARTER: The GOOLOO Jump Starter GP200 is so powerful that it makes it easier for you to start most size 12V cars (up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L diesel or Motorcycles , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, lawnmower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 30 times with 1500 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps

Adorama July 4 sale

