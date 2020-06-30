Smartphone Accessories: Razer Arctech iPhone 11 Pro Max Case $10, more

- Jun. 30th 2020 10:29 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Pro Max Case for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Saving you 67% from the $30 going rate, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. With a design geared towards cooling down your iPhone while gaming, Razer’s Arctech case is a great accessory for Apple Arcade fans and more. It features a Thermaphene layer which is paired with a unique venting structure to help your phone run “10.8°F cooler” than your average case. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more about how Razer’s case pulls off its cooling capabilities in our announcement coverage.

Those without an iPhone 11 Pro Max are in luck, as a variety of Razer’s Arctech cases for other Apple handsets are on sale for $9.99 as well. Shop all the deals at Amazon right here.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

With the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone case, the only thing turning up the heat is you. Experience better device performance with improved phone cooling—through a lightweight, vented design lined with a cutting-edge Thermaphene Performance layer.

Thermaphene Performance layer for improved heat dissipation. Vented channels for increased air flow. Wireless charging compatible for greater convenience. Intuitive button and port access for easy use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go