Smartphone Accessories: Razer Arctech iPhone 11 Pro Max Case $10, more

Amazon currently offers the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Pro Max Case for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Saving you 67% from the $30 going rate, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. With a design geared towards cooling down your iPhone while gaming, Razer’s Arctech case is a great accessory for Apple Arcade fans and more. It features a Thermaphene layer which is paired with a unique venting structure to help your phone run “10.8°F cooler” than your average case. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more about how Razer’s case pulls off its cooling capabilities in our announcement coverage.

Those without an iPhone 11 Pro Max are in luck, as a variety of Razer’s Arctech cases for other Apple handsets are on sale for $9.99 as well. Shop all the deals at Amazon right here.

With the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone case, the only thing turning up the heat is you. Experience better device performance with improved phone cooling—through a lightweight, vented design lined with a cutting-edge Thermaphene Performance layer. Thermaphene Performance layer for improved heat dissipation. Vented channels for increased air flow. Wireless charging compatible for greater convenience. Intuitive button and port access for easy use.

