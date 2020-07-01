adidas Summer Sale takes 25% off sitewide including Ultraboosts + free shipping

The adidas Summer Sale is taking 25% off sitewide with promo code SUMMER at checkout. Score great deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ultraboost Summer.rdy Shoes that are unisex, which means anyone can wear them. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $122. These shoes are ready for summer training with lightweight and breathable material. They also have a cushioned insole and sock-like fit for added support. Plus, you can choose from four color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

