Amazon slashes 70% off Skagen’s Jorn Quartz Watch, now $49.50

- Jul. 1st 2020 12:13 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Skagen Jorn Quartz Watch for $49.50 shipped. That’s $115 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This stylish watch sports a sleek black design that’s bound to upgrade your look. Owners will find a 41mm case size, 22mm band width, and a scratch-resistant crystal glass along the front. Water-resistance levels are rated for up to 165-feet, allowing you to swim without a worry. Ratings are still rolling in, but Skagen is reputable.

If the featured deal isn’t for you, we’ve got more hybrid and traditional watches discounted as low as $38. These are alongside $110 off Garmin fēnix 5s, providing you with a solid deal on a high-end alternative.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not consider Apple Watch Series 3? It has returned to $169, allowing you to score an Apple offering at a very respectable price. With it you’ll be empowered to free up your pockets and let your iPhone charge in another room.

Skagen Jorn Quartz Watch features:

  • Skagen celebrates the Danish way of life: free, spontaneous, and in the moment. Our watches and jewelry are fueled by a love of modern design–playing with color and current fashion influences.
  • Round stainless steel case, with a black dial.
  • Stainless steel band with deployant clasp closure

