Nintendo Switch accessories from $10: Cases, amiibo, controllers, more

- Jul. 2nd 2020 8:59 am ET

0

Amazon is now offering the RDS Traveler Super Mario Odyssey Edition Case for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy as part of its 4th of July sale. Regularly up to $20, today’s deal is as much as 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This officially licensed carrying case from RDS is surrounded in Mario Odyssey artwork while providing a hard-shell ballistic nylon and PU leather exterior to keep your Switch safe. A comfort grip handle and zippered main compartment are joined by game storage (eight cards total), a padded screen protector panel, a pair of micro SD card cases, and a quick access zippered pocket for accessories. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Nintendo Switch accessory deals.

Nintendo Switch accessory/amiibo deals:

While we are on the subject, PowerA just recently debuted its new Nano Enhanced Switch Controller with rechargeable battery, USB-C, and more. You can also still score a refurbished NES or SNES Classic Edition console as well as a previous generation Switch at $260, directly from Nintendo.

More on the RDS Traveler Mario Odyssey Edition Case:

  • Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon or PU Leather, Comfort Grip handle and custom Easy glide zipper.
  • Specifically Designed to protect the Joy-Con analog sticks, padded screen protection panel, quick access zippered pocket for accessories and features a recessed compartment for game cases.
  • Also included: 2 multi-game cases, each case holds 4 games safely and securely. 2 micro SD card cases, each case holds 1 SD card, each SD card case fits into any section of the multi-game case.

