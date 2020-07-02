Nintendo Switch accessories from $10: Cases, amiibo, controllers, more

Amazon is now offering the RDS Traveler Super Mario Odyssey Edition Case for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy as part of its 4th of July sale. Regularly up to $20, today’s deal is as much as 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This officially licensed carrying case from RDS is surrounded in Mario Odyssey artwork while providing a hard-shell ballistic nylon and PU leather exterior to keep your Switch safe. A comfort grip handle and zippered main compartment are joined by game storage (eight cards total), a padded screen protector panel, a pair of micro SD card cases, and a quick access zippered pocket for accessories. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Nintendo Switch accessory deals.
Nintendo Switch accessory/amiibo deals:
- PowerA Super Mario Controller $15 (Reg. $25)
- PowerA Pokemon GameCube Controller $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- RDS Deluxe Travel Case for Switch Lite $10 (Reg. $20)
- Pink Yarn Yoshi amiibo Figure $10 (Reg. $13)
- Plus more amiibo deals from $10
- PowerA Zelda Messenger Bag $27 (25% off)
- Mario Edition HORI Switch Alumi Case $18 (Reg. $25)
- SNES/NES Switch controllers in-stock from $30
While we are on the subject, PowerA just recently debuted its new Nano Enhanced Switch Controller with rechargeable battery, USB-C, and more. You can also still score a refurbished NES or SNES Classic Edition console as well as a previous generation Switch at $260, directly from Nintendo.
More on the RDS Traveler Mario Odyssey Edition Case:
- Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon or PU Leather, Comfort Grip handle and custom Easy glide zipper.
- Specifically Designed to protect the Joy-Con analog sticks, padded screen protection panel, quick access zippered pocket for accessories and features a recessed compartment for game cases.
- Also included: 2 multi-game cases, each case holds 4 games safely and securely. 2 micro SD card cases, each case holds 1 SD card, each SD card case fits into any section of the multi-game case.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!