HORI’s Mario-themed Switch Alumi Case drops to 2020 low at $18 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Mario Edition HORI Nintendo Switch Alumi Case for $17.97 Prime shipped. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, marks a new 2020 low, and comes within $2 of the best we’ve seen all-time. Carrying an official seal of approval from Nintendo, this case rocks a tough brushed metal exterior that has a colorful metallic red finish complete with a Mario insignia. On the inside, you’ll find themed padding to keep your console safe as well as game card storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the fold for more.

If you can get away without the metal casing found on the lead deal, HORI’s Touch Pouch will keep your Switch protected for less. Clocking in at $14, this alternative wraps your console in nylon and is complemented by a soft inner lining with room for game cartridges and more.

For those looking to score themselves a Switch, earlier today we detailed how Nintendo is offering refurbished versions of its popular console for $265. That’s on top of a rare change to score one of its NES or SNES Classic Edition consoles starting at $55. Be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup of the best game deals for even more.

HORI Nintendo Switch Alumi Case features:

1-Up your Switch with the ultra-tough alumni case by HORI now with a Super Mario twist. This heavy Duty case will protect your Console in even the harshest environments, enclosing your Console in a vibrant red brushed aluminum hard shell. Includes a padded pocket for storing games and accessories. Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

