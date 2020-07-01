Nintendo is offering refurbished Switch consoles for $265 shipped today

Nintendo is now offering Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con for $259.99 plus $5 shipping in refurbished condition. Regularly $300 (if you can even get your hands on one), today’s offer is $35 in savings and a great opportunity to score a Switch right now. Just note, this is the previous generation version Switch with slightly less wireless battery life (2.5- to 6.5-hours, depending on the application). You can learn all about the difference between the two editions right here, but if you don’t need the absolute max portable battery life, today’s deal is worth a closer look. More details below.

This “Authentic Nintendo Refurbished set” ships with Nintendo’s standard 1-year warranty. Although “it may have minor cosmetic blemishes, it is guaranteed to be fully functional. We think you will find the standards for Authentic Nintendo Refurbished Products are VERY high.” It ships with all of the usuals as well including the Joy-Con, dock, wrist traps, Joy-Con grip, an HDMI cable, and more.

If you're looking for something to carry your new Switch in, PowerA's Zelda Messenger Bag is currently down at $30 shipped (25% off). And be sure to check out the new PowerA Nano Enhanced Controller with rechargeable battery, USB-C connectivity and more.

We have also seen our fair share of new Switch games lately including Paper Mario: The Origami King, the MOBA-style Pokémon Unite, New Pokémon Snap, and this free workout game.

More on the Nintendo Switch:

At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the Nintendo Switch Dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. By simply lifting Nintendo Switch from the dock, the system will instantly transition to portable mode, and the same great gaming experience that was being enjoyed at home now travels with you. The portability of Nintendo Switch is enhanced by its bright high-definition display. It brings the full home gaming system experience with you to the park, on an airplane, in a car, or to a friend’s apartment.

