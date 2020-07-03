Charles Tyrwhitt 4th of July Sale takes extra 20% off clearance from $24

Charles Tyrwhitt takes an extra 20% off all sale styles with promo code REMATCH at checkout. Polish your wardrobe with deals on polos, dress shirts, pants, and much more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Smart Jersey Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $24. For comparison, this polo was originally priced at $59. This style has a sweat-wicking fabric that also stretches for added mobility. It’s available in eight color options and can easily be dressed up or down. You can pair them with shorts or khaki pants alike too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Charles Tyrwhitt include:

