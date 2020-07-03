Get your stomach ready for summer with the ABXCORE Ab Machine, now $109.50 (Orig. $180)

If you want to improve your athleticism or get the perfect beach body, working on your core muscles is pretty important. ABXCORE is a workout machine that targets your abs, with a range of exercises you can complete in 7 minutes each day. You can get the trainer now for just $109.60 (Orig. $179.95) at 9to5Toys Specials with limited time promo code: JULYFOURTH20.

To work your upper abs, your lower abs, and your obliques, you would normally need around $2,000-worth of gym equipment. But with the ABXCORE, you can work all these muscle groups with one device.

Rated at 4 stars on Amazon, this workout machine is lightweight, compact, and affordable. In addition, it is much safer for your back than many workouts.

To use ABXCORE, you simply place the device against your shoulders and thighs. When you do crunches, the built-in coils provide adjustable resistance. You can target multiple muscle groups, and ABXCORE can be adjusted for various body types.

Available on iOS and Android, the ABXCORE app offers a library of video workouts for different fitness levels. The app can also record your progress and send you daily workout reminders.

Normally priced at $179.95, the ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer is now only $109.60 with promo code: JULYFOURTH20.

To make it easier to follow the video workouts, you can get the ABXCORE: Ab Machine with Virtual Trainer + Phone Cradle for $117.60 (Orig. $199.95) with promo code: JULYFOURTH20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!