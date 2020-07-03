TP-Link’s Wi-Fi smart switch hits new low at Amazon, now $17 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch (HS200) for $16.99 Prime shipped. Regularly between $20 to $25 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $1 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering both Alexa and Assistant voice control, this switch is perfect for upgrading your smart home. Sometimes, it can be more budget-friendly to replace one switch in the wall than a bunch of individual bulbs to gain voice control, and this model does just that. No hub is required, as it connects directly to your Wi-Fi making for a simple setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to make one of the plugs in your home smart, this Wi-Fi outlet is a great option. It’s available for $7 Prime shipped and sports Alexa and Assistant voice command compatibility, delivering a well-rounded experience.

Check out Philips’ Hue starter kit if you prefer the smart bulb approach. It’s on sale for $130, which is 32% off its regular going rate. You’ll get three bulbs, a switch, and the HomeKit-enabled hub with this bundle.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

