Woot’s Apple July 4th sale heavily discounts MacBooks, iPads, more

Today only, Woot is hosting a notable July 4th Apple sale with discounts on Macs, iPads, and much more. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top picks is the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,279.99. Originally $1,799, today’s deal is at least $300 off the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve seen. This is an open-box unit and it ships with a 90-day warranty.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. More below.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale on this landing page over at Woot for additional deals on Macs, iPads, and more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

