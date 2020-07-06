At $10.50, SanDisk’s 32GB USB-C Flash Drive has never sold for less at Amazon

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 32GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive for $10.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. For those in need of a way to get files from A to B without needing to get the cloud involved, this SanDisk drive is on sale and ready to work. Since it implements USB-C, this solution is ready to work on everything from MacBooks to iPad Pro and Android smartphones to Chromebooks. You anticipate file transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, helping keep wait times to a minimum. Rated 4+ stars from roughly 60% of shoppers.

If a compact size is your primary concern, have a look at Samsung’s 32GB FIT Plus Flash Drive for $9. File transfer speeds are upgraded to 200MB/s, but you’ll have to settle for USB-A.

And since we’re talking storage, did you see Samsung’s new 8TB SSD? It manages to pull off a traditional 2.5-inch form-factor while doubling what was possible in its previous-generation offerings.

SanDisk 32GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive features:

High-performance USB 3. 1 Gen 1 flash drive designed for computers, smartphones and tablets with a USB Type-C port – quickly store and transfer photos, videos and other files between devices.

Less waiting, more space – lightning-fast read speeds up to 150MB/s, write speeds that can transfer a full-length movie in under 30 seconds and capacities up to 256GB for all your storage needs.

Plug in other accessories, too – the slim retractable design leaves more space for other ports on your host device.

