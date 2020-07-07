Save 33% on DEWALT’s corded/cordless 20V MAX jobsite fan, now $79 shipped

- Jul. 7th 2020 8:59 pm ET

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Corded/Cordless Jobsite Fan (DCE511B) for $79 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Normally $119, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever been on a job, or just in the garage, and needed a fan, this deal is for you. It can run off of a 20V MAX DEWALT battery or with an extension cord, allowing you to use it in either cordless or coded modes. This feature allows you to bring the fan anywhere you go or have it infinitely powered through a wall plug. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For non-industrial applications, this fan at Amazon runs on batteries or an included AC adapter giving you two methods of power, just like today’s lead deal. However, it won’t tie into DEWALT’s lineup should you already have those tools. You’ll save quite a bit though, considering it’s just $25 Prime shipped.

Looking to save even more? Amazon has a plug-in fan that’s just $15 Prime shipped. There’s no battery-powered option at all here, so you’ll need an outlet for it to function.

DEWALT Jobsite Fan features:

  • Corded or cordless operation (extension cord sold separately)
  • Multiple hanging options freestanding, hang hooks, and wall mount
  • Variable speed control wide range so you control the speed you want; Airflow 500
  • Testing to IP54

