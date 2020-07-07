HP 14-inch x360 Convertible Chromebook $270, today only (Orig. $370)

- Jul. 7th 2020 6:53 am ET

$270
0

Today only, Woot offers the HP 14-inch x360 Convertible Chromebook for $269.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Asa comparison, it typically goes $380 at retailers like Amazon, which is in-line with its original price, as well. Notable features here include a 14-inch HD display with a convertible design. Inside you’ll find 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC drive. It’s a solid budget-friendly buy if you’re also looking for a convertible design. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep laptop secure”. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 3,800 Amazon reviewers.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

  • The performance you’ll applaud. The entertainment you’ll love.: versatile Chromebook packed with performance features you want and long battery life so you can play, chat and create longer
  • Thin and light with four versatile modes: easily convert from laptop mode to tablet, stand or tent mode for notetaking, drawing and other daily activities that feel as natural as pen on paper
  • Google play store: the millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security

