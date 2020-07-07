Seneo’s 3-in-1 wireless charging station includes a QC 3.0 adapter at $33

Peicunzhi (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 97% positive all-time feedback) offers its 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station with QuickCharge 3.0 Adapter for $33.14 shipped. This is a 15% drop from its regular going rate and is the first discount that we’ve tracked on the version with an included power adapter. This uniquely-designed charger powers your iPhone and Apple Watch wirelessly, plus it has a dock for your AirPods as well. The Apple Watch and AirPods portion can detach from the iPhone charger should you need to run them separately, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Should you already have a QuickCharge 3.0 adapter, however, just pick up the charger alone to save a ton of cash. Under $24 scores you today’s lead deal without the bundled adapter, giving you the ability to power your phone, Watch, and AirPods at the same time.

Anker’s wireless charger is a great option if you just need to charge your phone. It’s available for $16 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The main downside is that this only powers your phone, and not Apple Watch and AirPods as well.

Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Upgraded 3 in 1 Wireless Charger is specially designed for your earphone, the channelized charging dock caters for AirPods Pro. The additional silicone pad in the package can be affixed on the charging dock to prevent Watch from slipping. Thanks to its magnetic design, Three of your iOS devices can share only one USB-C charging port, and you can charge them all at the same time with just one USB-C cable, say goodbye to messy cable and desktop. Simply wrap the cables for the iWatch and AirPods and store them neatly in the storage compartment on the base, so you only need to plug a charging cable into the fast wireless charger stand, saving space on your desk!

