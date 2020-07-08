Add 6,000-lumens of light to your home with a best-selling $15 deformable bulb

Tanbaby (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6,000-lumen Deformable LED Light for $15.19 Prime shipped with the code TANBABY30OFF and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $36, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked for a 6,000-lumen bulb all-time and is the best available. Offering an insane 6,000-lumens of brightness, you’ll enjoy an crazy amount of light wherever you put it. Each of the three panels is deformable so you can aim the light exactly where it’s needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars and it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you just need some extra lighting in your home or attic, this 2-pack of 2,605-lumen bulbs can be picked up for under $15 Prime shipped. Combined, you’ll have over 5,000-lumens of brightness, which is perfect for lighting up an attic or garage.

However, this 4-pack of 800-lumen LED bulbs is a great buy for standard household lights. For just $9 Prime shipped, this is a great way to begin your transition to LED lights around the house, saving you cash and cutting down on excess heat.

Tanbaby 6,000-lumen LED Light features:

With 3 ultra-bright adjustable aluminum LED heads,easy to adjust, way brighter than a standard bulb. It features LED technology with 3*48 PCS top quality diodes that total 6000 lumens ,CRI80+, 6000K trippleglow daylight can give you 85% energy saving for your garage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

