Discover cardholders can save $10 off purchases of $100 or more at Amazon

Amazon and Discover are partnering to offer $10 off eligible orders of $100 or more when you redeem at least $0.01 in cashback. Not everyone is eligible for this promototion, but generally, if you have a Discover cashback card you should be able to take part. Simply follow the steps outlined below in order to verify eligibility and enroll in the promotion. If you don’t have a Discover card, fret not. Amazon runs these promotions semi-regularly, so now is a great time for you to head on over to our coverage of the best cashback credit cards where we feature some of Discover’s offerings, including showing you how to get 5% cashback on purchases at the online retail giant.
How to get $10 off $100 with Discover at Amazon
- Link your Discover Cashback Bonus Points and Amazon accounts
- Activate the promotion on your Amazon account
- Not all Discover cards or Amazon accounts are eligible
- Add at least $100 of eligible products that are shipped and sold by Amazon.com to your cart
- Head to checkout and use your Discover as the payment method
- Make sure you’re using at least $0.01 of cashback
- $10 off $100 will be applied to qualifying items at checkout
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!