Discover cardholders can save $10 off purchases of $100 or more at Amazon

Amazon and Discover are partnering to offer $10 off eligible orders of $100 or more when you redeem at least $0.01 in cashback. Not everyone is eligible for this promototion, but generally, if you have a Discover cashback card you should be able to take part. Simply follow the steps outlined below in order to verify eligibility and enroll in the promotion. If you don’t have a Discover card, fret not. Amazon runs these promotions semi-regularly, so now is a great time for you to head on over to our coverage of the best cashback credit cards where we feature some of Discover’s offerings, including showing you how to get 5% cashback on purchases at the online retail giant.

How to get $10 off $100 with Discover at Amazon

Link your Discover Cashback Bonus Points and Amazon accounts

Activate the promotion on your Amazon account Not all Discover cards or Amazon accounts are eligible

Add at least $100 of eligible products that are shipped and sold by Amazon.com to your cart

Head to checkout and use your Discover as the payment method

Make sure you’re using at least $0.01 of cashback

$10 off $100 will be applied to qualifying items at checkout

