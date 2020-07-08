Samsung’s 1TB 860 Internal SSD offers quick speeds at $100 ($30 off)

Today only, B&H offers the Samsung 1TB 860 QVO 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, today’s deal matches the best offer we’ve seen in 2020. Notable features here include fast solid-state storage with 1TB of capacity. You can count on transfer speeds up to 550MB/s, making it a great way to quickly move data between your devices, startup apps, and more. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 4,000 reviewers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Cut the storage amount in half and shave 30% off today’s lead deal by going with the Crucial 500GB Internal Solid-State Drive. You’ll be able to count on nearly identical transfer speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For more storage deals, check out yesterday’s Seagate price drop on the official Xbox 4TB Game Drive. It’s down to $96, which is the best price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon.

Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SSD features:

VALUE OPTIMIZED SSD: Built with Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 860 QVO SSD gives you huge storage, solid performance and reliability with exceptional value

ENHANCED READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively

INTELLIGENT TURBOWRITE: Accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term high performance with a larger variable buffer

