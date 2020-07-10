Load up on BIC office supplies from $6: Pens, permanent markers, and more

- Jul. 10th 2020 5:03 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering the 36-pack of BIC Atlantis Velocity Retractable Ballpoint Pens for $10.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $20 at Amazon, this pack currently sells for nearly $17 at Walmart and even more over at Staples. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. Along with a proprietary easy glide ink system, these pens feature a 1.6mm ball point, a soft rubber grip for “comfort and control,” as well as a retractable writing tip. The Atlantic Velocity pens carry a 4+ star ratings from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More of today’s BIC deals:

While we are stocking up the home office, swing by our home goods deal hub where you’ll find some great offers to refresh your furniture including this mid-century modern coffee table and Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table, among many others.

But if you’re looking to add some new Crayola to the art drawer, we are still tracking very notable deals from $0.50 with free shipping on crayons, pencil crayons, and markers. There are also some ongoing price drops available on adult coloring books starting from $4.50 right now.

More on the BIC Atlantis Velocity Retractable Pens:

  • The smoothest pen in the universe!
  • Proprietary easy glide system ink technology for a super-smooth writing experience
  • 1. 6mm ball point creates bold, vivid lines
  • Each convenient retractable pen features a soft rubber grip for comfort and control
  • Box of 36 Black ballpoint pens

BIC

