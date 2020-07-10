Load up on BIC office supplies from $6: Pens, permanent markers, and more

Amazon is now offering the 36-pack of BIC Atlantis Velocity Retractable Ballpoint Pens for $10.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $20 at Amazon, this pack currently sells for nearly $17 at Walmart and even more over at Staples. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. Along with a proprietary easy glide ink system, these pens feature a 1.6mm ball point, a soft rubber grip for “comfort and control,” as well as a retractable writing tip. The Atlantic Velocity pens carry a 4+ star ratings from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More of today’s BIC deals:

More on the BIC Atlantis Velocity Retractable Pens:

The smoothest pen in the universe!

Proprietary easy glide system ink technology for a super-smooth writing experience

1. 6mm ball point creates bold, vivid lines

Each convenient retractable pen features a soft rubber grip for comfort and control

Box of 36 Black ballpoint pens

