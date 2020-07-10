Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite falls to new low of $420 following a $130 discount

B&H offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 128GB Android Smartphone for $419.99 shipped. Down from its $550 going rate, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and delivers a flagship experience at a more affordable price point. Alongside 128GB of onboard storage, around back you’ll find three 12MP camera sensors, two of which sport ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Samsung completes the package with S Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from today’s deal to work is by grabbing the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case. Spending just $14 can go a long way towards keeping the Galaxy Note 10 Lite protected from scratches and even drops. This case also has raised edges to ensure your screen doesn’t get scratched when placed on a table.

Earlier today we also spotted a 22% discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2, which has dropped to $220. Or if you’d rather enjoy Android on a tablet, the cellular Galaxy Tab S5e has fallen to a new all-time low at $390.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a Dynamic AMOLED display having a screen size of 6.7 inches. There is a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels. It has a pixel density of 414 PPI, which adds sharpness to the content streaming. The smartphone has a sleek design along with a bezel-less display that gets a punch-hole finish. On the optical department, the device depends on the dual primary lens setup that consists of two 12MP lenses.

